5,368 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Celestica from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.82.

Celestica stock opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

