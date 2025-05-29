70,755 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of GIII opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

