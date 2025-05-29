ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 211,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 298,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.06.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,619.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ABVC BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABVC Free Report ) by 269.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,968 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 1.11% of ABVC BioPharma worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

