ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 211,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 298,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.06.
ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,619.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.94%.
ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.
