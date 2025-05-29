Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 324,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.37% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 942.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 79,844 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,532,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACRS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRS stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

