ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,432,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 513,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 122,173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 101,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $158,069.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,345.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

