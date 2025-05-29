Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.