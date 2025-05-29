Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,228,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,156,000 after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $173.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.23. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.22 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

