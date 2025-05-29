Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $105.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 132.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

