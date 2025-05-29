AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as high as $4.79. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 237,590 shares.
AIkido Pharma Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.93.
About AIkido Pharma
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
