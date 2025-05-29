Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Amerant Bancorp worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1,000.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Raymond James downgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $729.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

