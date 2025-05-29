Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 34,407 GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GeneDx alerts:

GeneDx Stock Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $258,707.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,752 shares in the company, valued at $734,346.96. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $87,331.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,845.12. This trade represents a 14.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,390 shares of company stock worth $13,043,288. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Profile

(Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.