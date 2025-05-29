AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,328.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
AMERISAFE Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of AMSF opened at $46.45 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.41.
AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.
