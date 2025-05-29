Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $53.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,231 shares of company stock valued at $142,752. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

