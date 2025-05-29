Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.1%

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

