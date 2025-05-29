Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Appian by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 658,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after purchasing an additional 106,023 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $1,711,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,788,539.76. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 795,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,611,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

