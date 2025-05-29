Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1,647.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 632,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 334,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 256,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of ASC opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

