Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its position in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,280 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.88% of Argo Blockchain worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. Argo Blockchain plc has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain ( NASDAQ:ARBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Argo Blockchain plc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.