Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 639.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.6%

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.57.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

