ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,495,079 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 955,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth about $14,632,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 777.2% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,409,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 506,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,760.84. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Stock Up 0.6%

ATI stock opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Get Our Latest Report on ATI

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.