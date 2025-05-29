AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 12,961.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,347,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,500. 26.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.73 and a beta of 1.30. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

