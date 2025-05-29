Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,774 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,891,897. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $177.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

