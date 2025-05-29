Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Up 30.9% – What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 30.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 2,684,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,987,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $2.20 to $2.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 1.9%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $446.23 million, a PE ratio of 157.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 261,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 187,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 70.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.