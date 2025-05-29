Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Trading 30.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 30.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 2,684,288 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,987,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $2.20 to $2.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of $446.23 million, a PE ratio of 157.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,874,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,485,910 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $1,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 184,842.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 571,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

