Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 19,063 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,622 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Merchants by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 332,168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in First Merchants by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Merchants by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $37.57 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Report on FRME

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.