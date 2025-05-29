Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ennis were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ennis by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,036 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 8,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ennis by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $95,026.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,238.06. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,873 shares of company stock valued at $357,330. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ennis Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE EBF opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

