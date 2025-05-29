Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,573,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $68,588,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,384,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,247,000 after acquiring an additional 329,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after acquiring an additional 304,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after acquiring an additional 297,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $124.17 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.35 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $124.35 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BECN

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $1,036,602.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,493.88. The trade was a 27.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $2,051,307.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,231.43. This trade represents a 97.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.