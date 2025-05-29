Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Position Cut by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Berry were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Berry by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $193.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $182.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

