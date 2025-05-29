BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,302 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.46% of BlueLinx worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 32.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlueLinx by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.95. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

