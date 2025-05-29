Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. 2,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

Get Bluerock Homes Trust alerts:

Bluerock Homes Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Bluerock Homes Trust’s payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHM Free Report ) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.59% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Homes Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.