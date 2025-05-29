Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. 2,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.
The stock has a market cap of $40.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Bluerock Homes Trust’s payout ratio is presently -51.02%.
Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.
