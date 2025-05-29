BNP Paribas Financial Markets Trims Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $159,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,206.27. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.33 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

