Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,236 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,848,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 220,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 668,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 200,067 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 172,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brandywine Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 61,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $725.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.39. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. On average, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

