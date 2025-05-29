BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stock Position Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of BrightView worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BV. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 498,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BrightView by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.