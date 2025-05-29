Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BKD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

