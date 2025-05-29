Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 363.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,574 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Calavo Growers

In other Calavo Growers news, CFO James E. Snyder bought 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,312.81. This represents a 165.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Browne bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.69 per share, with a total value of $142,140.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,675. This trade represents a 400.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $474.11 million, a PE ratio of -443.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.