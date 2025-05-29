Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 78,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

