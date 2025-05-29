Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,061,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 134,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Performance
CGHM stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $26.06.
Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Profile
The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.
