Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 12,190 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chemours were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chemours by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In related news, CFO Shane Hostetter purchased 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $50,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,348.32. This trade represents a 8.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

