Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Paymentus were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paymentus news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,333.63. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Paymentus stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $40.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paymentus

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.