Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,872 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Thomist Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 590,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 387,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9,170.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 69,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.91 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. This trade represents a 3.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

