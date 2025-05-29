D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,972,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 256,599 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 130,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.