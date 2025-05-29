DA Davidson Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $140.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Okta Stock Down 16.2%

Shares of OKTA opened at $105.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $670,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 80,969 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

