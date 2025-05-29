Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 11,200 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 76,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 155,573 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of CNOB opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

