Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 570 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $67,393,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $16,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $9,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,502,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.61 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 479.07%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

