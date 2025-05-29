Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,795 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 402,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 190,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 178,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 740,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,363 shares in the company, valued at $808,713.12. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

NYSE ASIX opened at $23.82 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $638.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 target price on AdvanSix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASIX

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.