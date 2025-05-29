Deutsche Bank AG Buys 18,013 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBK. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 562.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $562.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

HTBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

