Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 81,655 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Playtika by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,926,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after acquiring an additional 241,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,923,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika by 23,814.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Playtika by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Playtika by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,347,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,735,240. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Playtika stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.67 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W lowered Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

