Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Miller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

MLR opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $518.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.20. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

