Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 42,816 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,816 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CF Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,132,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price target on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $661.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.