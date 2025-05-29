DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $4,148,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 1,367.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 469,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

DHT Price Performance

DHT opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -0.06.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

