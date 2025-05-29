DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Position Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 166,166 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in DNOW were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DNOW by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,091,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of DNOW by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of DNOW by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DNOW by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 112,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DNOW from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th.

DNOW opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.17 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

